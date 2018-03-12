Lawmakers, school leaders expected to discuss gun proposals

A lot of talk is expected between federal lawmakers and school leaders on Monday regarding gun proposals.

Some proposals include strengthen school security

Improved background checks for gun buyers

Commission to create proposals for school violence prevention

The proposals come nearly four weeks after 17 people were killed in Parkland. Some of those proposals include plans to strengthen security in schools, improve background checks for gun buyers and overhaul parts of the mental health system.

The proposals also include a plan to create a commission that would recommend proposals for school violence prevention, which would be chaired by Education Secretary Betsy Devos.



There was no formal plan about increasing the age limit for buying assault weapons, which is something many Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors have been pushing for.

"Regarding school safety, Trump is really pushing that and that's a step in the right direction, like I said. Making sure that schools are safe is a definite aspect of what we're pushing, but mental health and school safety is only two-thirds of what we're pushing," said survivor Jaclyn Corin. "Gun control is really what we need to focus on, especially universal background checks."

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was quick to show his support on Twitter.

Officials announced the administration also hopes to work with states on firearms training for certain school personnel, an idea that has been met with a lot of criticism.

In related news, the Citrus County School Board will hear arguments for additional funding for more school resource officers on its campuses, according to news partner the Citrus Chronicle.

Currently, each middle and high school has one full-time law enforcement officers and several other schools hare deputies.

It is not clear how much funding staff will ask for or how many additional resource officers will be asked for.

The school board is expected to meet on Tuesday.