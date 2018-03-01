Hillsborough students raising money for 'March for Our Lives' events

A group of Hillsborough County students are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to make schools safer. They’re organizing a trip to Washington, D.C. to take part in the “March for Our Lives” event, but there’s one obstacle—money.

A Strawberry Crest High School student started planning this trip. She said after the shooting in Parkland and seeing students there taking a stand, she wanted Hillsborough County students to have the same opportunity to have their voices heard.

N’Dia Webb is a sophomore at Strawberry Crest. She started a GoFundMe page to raise the money for the group to travel to D.C. for the “March for Our Lives” event on March 24.

She’s since gained the support of teachers and staff, and the interest of a lot of students.

Webb says when it comes to gun laws, she wants to see stricter background checks, and more assistance for people with mental illness. She says without the changes, students' safety at school won’t be guaranteed, and that’s what she plans on telling lawmakers.

“In a couple of years we'll be able to vote, and if they know they haven't been doing anything to keep us safer, us kids, then they should be scared for their seat because we will give our voice and we will be able to vote and make the change that needs to happen because we won't back down on this issue,” said Webb.

Many students say they want lawmakers to understand what it's like to be a student right now.

"We have drills that we do and those to me are horrifying--to think that I would actually have to get inside somebody's small closet with all the rest of the kids, and having to text my mom saying, 'I don't know if I'm going to see you again, I love you.' That is terrifying to me," Webb said.

However, Webb says that the fear is motivating, and that she knows their goal is ambitious, but she's determined to get as many students as possible to the march.

This is a completely student driven initiative. They’re trying to raise $100,000.

