Walmart's Scan & Go technology now at three Tampa Bay area stores

Walmart is known for their great prices, but dealing with the crowds and checkout lines can be a hassle.

Walmart's Scan & Go technology now at 3 Tampa Bay area stores

Walmart is now trying to change that and make checking out even easier for customers with their Scan & Go technology.

The company has expanded its Scan & Go test to an additional 100 stores. Three of those stores are in the Tampa Bay area--Brooksville, Auburndale, and Lake Wales.

“With the introduction of new technology in our stores like Scan & Go and Pickup Towers, we are giving even more customers a quick, simple and easy shopping experience, and that’s really what they’ve been asking for,” said Ray Korsch, a market manager for Walmart in Polk County. “We’re always looking for new ways to help our customers save time, and these innovations are just the latest examples of how we continue to invest in our stores and bring greater convenience to customers right here in Central Florida. This especially rings true here in Polk County where just last year we invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a new eCommerce Fulfillment Center in Davenport.”

Walmart has also installed Pickup Towers at the stores in Brooksville and Lake Wales. The only other store with a Pickup Tower in the market is one in South St. Petersburg.

The Pickup Towers function like high-tech vending machines, capable of fulfilling a customer's online order in less than a minute.

How to use Scan & Go:

Simply download the Scan & Go app onto a mobile phone and open the app inside Walmart, or use the devices available in store.

Scan the barcode of each item you wish to purchase and then place the item into the shopping cart. No barcode? Quickly look up the item with “Find an Item.”

As you shop, you will see the running total of the items in your cart.

Easily checkout and pay in the app.

Show the receipt from your phone to an associate on the way out. It’s that simple.

How to use Pickup Towers:

Simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout.

When the item arrives at your local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and you will receive notification.

When you arrive at the store, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the bar code sent to your smartphone.

You will receive your order in less than a minute.