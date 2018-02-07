Tampa International Airport's Sky Connect trains set for debut

Gov. Rick Scott will be at Tampa International Airport Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the facility's newest train.

TIA train system named SkyConnect

Gov. Rick Scott to cut ribbon on train line Wednesday

Trains to run 1.4 miles from terminal to new car rental facility

The airport is set to unveil its state-of-the-art new rental car center and economy garage that connects to the terminal via the new Sky Connect train.

The train will run 1.4 miles from the terminal to the new rental car center. The trains will help shuttle 2,500 passengers per hour in each direction at the airport. Bay area birds are also featured on the trains.

Last year, more than 19.6 million passengers went through TIA--and it happened as the airport was in the middle of the largest expansion in airport history.

Phase one just wrapped up, which included 69 new shops and restaurants. Next month, airport leaders will unveil a brand new sky train.

Airport leaders are now starting on phase two of the project, which includes expanded curbsides and a new hotel.

The final phase of the expansion will eventually include an all-new international airside.