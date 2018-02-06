Volatility marks stocks opening Tuesday

Stocks on the Dow opened lower again Tuesday.

Very low for a brief moment.

The Dow Jones industrial average opened with a 500-point loss Tuesday, now down 10 percent from its recent high reached on January 26.

Trading was choppy in the early going Tuesday, likely to be one of the most watched days on the markets in years. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 567 points at the open but roared back into positive territory by 10 a.m.

The hopes are that Wall Street won’t repeat the scale of Monday’s losses helped limit the selling during European trading hours. Futures markets suggested another, but more moderate drop, in the U.S., with the Dow and S&P 500 futures down 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent.

The market mood turned decidedly fearful on Monday when the Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011, driven by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected due to a pick-up in wages.

That has fed into widespread concerns that markets were stretched following a strong run over the past year that pushed many indexes to record highs.

“If investors look at underlying earnings growth and the fundamentals of the global economy, there is reason for optimism,” said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.