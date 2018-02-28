Walmart raises age restriction for buying guns, ammunition to 21

Walmart issued a statement on its website Feb. 28 that it was revising its age restriction policy for purchasing firearms and ammunition, raising the minimum age for purchasing said items to 21 years of age.

Walmart ceased sales of AR-15, other "modern sporting rifles" in 2015

Chain does not sell large capacity magazines

Chain also ceasing sales of assault-rifle-style toys

"In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales," the statement reads. "Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change."

The statement goes on to point out the company ceased sales of "modern sporting rifles" such as the AR-15 in 2015, and no longer sells handguns except in Alaska.

The company also reiterated its commitment to "go beyond Federal Law" regarding background checks on firearms sales. While current law allows for firearms to be sold if no response to a background check is received within three business days, Walmart's policy forbids any firearm sale until an approval is given.

Finally, the company announced another related measure in ceasing to sell items resembling assault-style rifles, such as airsoft guns and toys.

The news follows the announcement earlier in the day that Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the nation's largest outdoor gear retailers, has also chosen to end the sale of assault-style rifles in stores.

Read the full statement on Walmart's website.