Dick's Sporting Goods ends assault-style rifle sales

Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the nation's largest outdoor gear retailers, has ended the sale of assault-style rifles in stores.

In an announcement on Twitter, the sports good giant offered support of the Second Amendment but added it wanted to help solve the epidemic problem of gun violence in America.

"We sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in 2017," the tweet went on. "It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been."

Dick’s Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday that after the shooting the company “felt it needed to do something.”

Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that’s in place won’t stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick’s is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/WmT50BO7mx — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018