Heated exchanges fill CNN Town Hall on gun violence

An estimated crowd of over 7,000 people attended a CNN Town Hall event in Sunrise, Florida Wednesday night to listen to survivors of the Parkland mass shooting question policymakers and local law enforcement about next steps following the devastating Feb. 14 attack.

CNN’s Jake Tapper served as moderator of the event, held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, and moderated the discussion between students, parents, teachers and U.S. Senators Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio, and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

While the audience and survivors sharing the stage with Nelson, Rubio and Deutch had questions for all the lawmakers, Rubio was often targeted with questions challenging his recently stated position on an assault weapon ban.

Hard questions for congressmen

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was among the students killed in the attack, in particular called Rubio’s responses to the situation, as well as President Trump’s, “weak.” He then asked Rubio to accept that guns were a factor in the “hunting of our kids in this school this week” and that he would work to do something about guns.

Rubio, who was booed during the exchange, countered by stating his belief that gun laws alone would not solve the problem. He went on to reiterate his stance that the assault weapons ban as it existed from 1994 – 2004 and current similar legislation is fatally flawed due to its reliance on cosmetic factors relating to defining “assault weapons.”

Cameron Kasky, one of the survivors of the shooting, went even further, asking Rubio to pledge not to accept any more political funding from the NRA.

The discussion did not solely focus on Rubio and his positions, however. Ashley Kurth, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who sheltered 65 students during the shooting, asked a question related to President Trump’s suggestion earlier in the day that teachers possibly should be armed in classrooms.

“Am I supposed to get extra training to serve and protect on top of educating students?” Kurth asked.

All three congressman stated they opposed Trump's suggestion of arming teachers.

However, Trump tweeted Thursday morning saying that what he said was misconstrued and that he suggested possibly allowing gun adept teachers to carry concealed weapons, not all teachers.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Student Robert Schentrup, whose sister Carmen was among the victims in the shooting, asked Congressman Deutch about the state of America’s democracy, considering that lawmakers have done little to strengthen gun laws despite a majority of Americans favoring stricter regulation.

“It is a little bit, yes” Deutch said, but then quickly pointed to the raised voices in the room and the message the spirit of activism in the evening sent as evidence that America’s democracy could be fixed.

Notably, while student Chris Grady questioned him on whether large capacity magazines for weapons had a place in American society, Rubio expressed a possible shift in his previous stances on the issue.

“I am rethinking my position,” Rubio said, pointing to information he’d learned over the past week and acknowledging that while a ban on large capacity magazines would not have prevented the attack, it might have made it less lethal.

Heated exchanges with NRA spokesperson

Later in the program, it was NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s turns to take questions from the audience. While the crowd was generally supportive of Israel, they often booed Loesch as she expressed her organization’s commitment to keeping guns out of the hands of “crazy people.”

"People who are crazy should not be able to get firearms," Loesch said. "People who are dangerous to themselves and other individuals should not be able to obtain a firearm."

Teachers and parents challenged Loesch on the Second Amendment, with one teacher even asking her in the terms of a homework assignment to define “a well-regulated militia” within the context of the Second Amendment and how an 18 year-old with a military is well regulated.

Loesch answered by quoting founding father George Mason, who at the time defined “militia” as “every man, every woman…an American man, an American woman who could operate and service their firearm.”