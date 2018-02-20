Krispy Kreme announces 'Hershey’s Gold' doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is going for the gold -- the Hershey's Gold doughnut.

According to the Krispy Kreme website, "The Hershey’s Gold Doughnut is a delicious pairing of Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, topped with pieces of the new Hershey's GOLD bar and a salted caramel icing."

The Hershey's Gold bar has a caramelized creme base, which includes peanuts and pretzel bits. It's topped off with a crunchy finish.

The doughnut is available for a limited-time at participating Krispy Kremes.