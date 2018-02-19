'Magically delicious' Lucky Charms made more mystical by unicorn

Lucky Charms has unveiled its first new marshmallow in 10 years -- the magical unicorn!

New unicorn charm first to be inspired, created by kids

General Mills retires hourglass marshmallow



Earlier this month, General Mills announced it was retiring the hourglass marshmallow, asking social media users to vote on which marshmallow they would like to see next by answering with an emoji.

The emoji of choice? The one-horned mythical creature known as the unicorn.

The new unicorn charm, which features hues of bright purples and blues, is the first-ever marshmallow to be inspired and created by kids.

Lucky Charms marshmallow blend will continue to feature eight lucky charms including hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons and now magical unicorns.

This time last year, Starbucks began selling "unicorn Frappuccinos."

If you're wondering what or why for that matter…

According to the New York Times, "Unicorn food" is any food item jazzed up with dye or cute accessories like fruit cut into little shapes or mountains of pastel marshmallows. The highly committed may add a horn, ears and a mane made of sculpted sugar.

As for the why: Adeline Waugh, 27, a health and wellness blogger and food stylist in Miami, said to be the founder of the food craze says, to "add a pop of color to my photos," she said. "I was never intending to start a trend."