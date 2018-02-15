More than 70,000 hair dryers recalled due to burn hazard

More than 70,000 Proliss Ionic Pro and ISO Beauty hair dryers have been recalled due to a burn hazard.
- Reports of dryers sparking or smoking
- Owners asked to immediately stop using
- LINK: Consumer Product Safety Commission announcement
The recall comes after 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.
The model number on the dryers is HD-1820 and were sold in the colors black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue and giraffe.
Dryer owners are asked to immediately stop using them and contact ISO Beauty for instructions on removing the cord and receiving a refund for a replacement.
ISO Beauty can be contacted at 800-490-5919 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at isobeauty.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
