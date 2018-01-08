St. Petersburg building boom gathering steam

Last Updated: Monday, January 08, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
The City of St. Petersburg is celebrating the addition of hundreds of new jobs and a business boom across the city.
- St. Pete building boom and business expansion
- Raymond James Financial expands with new building in Carillon
- See a complete list of building projects in St. Petersburg
On Monday, St. Pete-based Raymond James Financial is expanding its headquarters in the Carillon business area.
But the boom isn't just in northern St. Pete.
There is nearly half a billion dollars worth of construction taking place in downtown St. Petersburg alone, making for the biggest building boom in the city's history. Commerical and residential buildings are going up from downtown to south St. Pete to the beaches to the St. Pete waterfront.
Mayor Rick Kriseman said the city has actively worked with developers and the goal has always been to bring more jobs and more people to St. Petersburg.
"It didn't happen overnight," Kriseman said. "We've been working with the company for more than a year trying to put this deal together. We had to have help from our friends at the Florida Department of Transportation and so we're very thankful to them also.
"Because we needed to work on making that whole area function better for traffic and that's gonna happen now."
Kriseman said this is just the beginning.
He said a continuing atmosphere of ideas for growth will create more opportunities for the city and its residents.
LOCATIONS of in-progress construction projects in St. Petersburg:
