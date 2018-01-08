Small fire atop Trump Tower in New York

Last Updated: Monday, January 08, 2018
The city fire department is on the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.
The FDNY confirms the call came in just before 7 a.m. and that it appears to be on the building's roof.
No injuries have been reported.
Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
