Justin Timberlake bringing 'Man of the Woods' Tour to Tampa, Orlando

Music star Justin Timberlake has announced dates and locations for his upcoming tour and stops in the Bay area and Central Florida are on the bill.

Timberlake's 27-date North America "Man of the Woods" Tour has dates for Orlando and Tampa, as well as South Florida.

Orlando's Amway Center will host the show May 14 with the star visiting Amalie Arena in Tampa May 15. Timberlake also has dates scheduled for Miami (May 18) and Ft. Lauderdale (May 19).

Timberlake's new tour will support his latest album, "Man of the Woods" which will be in stores Feb. 2, just before the former 'N Sync star performs at halftime at Super Bowl 52.

The tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto, Canada.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 through Ticketmaster. More information on ticket sales also is available on Timberlake's website.