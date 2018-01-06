Someone in the Bay area is waking up today as a multi-millionaire.

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pasco County

Ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Port Richey

Jackpot was for $450 million

The Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Port Richey. One Florida ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball from Friday night's drawing to claim the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 7131 Ridge Road in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The jackpot winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option--in the amount of $281.2 million--the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 p.m. with an estimated $40 million jackpot.