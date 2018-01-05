Things to do this weekend: Jan. 5-7

Looking for fun and adventure this weekend? Here are our major picks of events taking place in the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas:

TAMPA

Elvis Live! Featuring Ted Torres

Jan. 5 from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Ted Torres is a multi-talented actor/singer/songwriter/musician who has accomplished extensive touring around the world. He is the 2016 “Images of the King” World Champion and he’s performing at the Hard Rock Cafe - Tampa. Event info.

School of Rock

Jan. 5 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Event info.

Three Kings Celebration

Jan 1 – 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay unfolds the famed journey to the humble town of Bethlehem during a Three Kings Celebration from Jan. 1-6. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays, live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men and Busch Gardens’ dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights. Event info.

Free Farm Tour

Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Take a walking tour of Sweetwater Farm. Learn how the small scale farm operates, what’s in season, and organic agriculture. Event info.

ORLANDO

Salvador Dali-BIBLIA SACRA: Dali & His Bible Art Exhibition in Winter Park

Jan. 5

Baterbys, Orlando’s largest gallery and dealer of fine art, is opening its doors to the public once again--this time to view the largest number of works in a suite by Salvador Dali and the launching of the similarly-titled book “BIBLIA SACRA: Dali and His Bible.” Event info.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in Orlando

Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Event info.

Orlando Solar Bears vs Jacksonville Icemen in Orlando

Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Event info.