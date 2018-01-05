Spectrum News hosts Silent No More — Harassment in the Workplace Town Hall

Spectrum News presents Silent No More — Harassment in the Workplace Town Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Harassment in the Workplace Town Hall on Jan. 10

Event held at Hillsborough Community College

Event is free and open to the public

Watch Live on Bay News 9 and News 13

Spectrum News is hosting a one-hour live town hall event focusing on the recent movement regarding sexual harassment in the workplace. From victims raising their voices against their accusers to individuals raising awareness on an issue that has existed for decades, we take an in-depth look at a nationwide crusade that is inspiring women and men to speak out openly on sexual harassment.

This open conversation will examine several aspects of this #metoo movement:

How we got to this point in today's society

A look at the impact in the workplace: from corporations and Hollywood to the news industry and politcal arena

Find answers to the tough questions: How far is too far in the workplace? And, what can be done to change workplace culture?



The town hall, hosted by Spectrum News anchor Veronica Cintron, is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending must RSVP. All attendees are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. The town hall will also be televised live on Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13.

Viewers are able to sent their questions to: townhall@charter.com

Anyone interested in being in the live audience can RSVP to: https://spectrumnewssilent.eventbrite.com

The event will be held at Hillsborough Community College, Ybor Campus — Mainstage Theater, located at 1441 E. 11 Ave., from 7 — 8 p.m. on Jan. 10.