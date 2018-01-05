More flight disruptions at Tampa Intl. Airport

The severe winter weather impacting much of the Northeast and Midwest is impacting air travel across the country, including in Tampa.

Multiple flights have been canceled during the past few days as much of the eastern half of the country has dealt with bitter cold temperatures and in some cases, record snowfall.

The cold temperatures reached the Bay area as well and disrupted flights to and from Tampa.

As of Friday morning, several flights had been delayed or canceled.

The bulk of those flights are to and from the Boston and New York areas.

Airline officials are reminding travelers to call their airline before going to the airport.

More than 8 million people across the country are under blizzard warnings due to the "bomb cyclone."

Millions of Americans are paralyzed by the storm, with thousands of flights grounded, hundreds of schools closed and grocery store shelves emptied.

Dozens of cities in the Northeast will plummet to record-breaking cold temperatures this weekend, mixing with more snow and high winds.

A weather satellite spotted what the storm looked like as the Northeast winter storm spun off the coast.

Winter storm blasts Northeast