Frozen bull shark recovering at Tarpon Springs Aquarium

A baby bull shark is recovering at Tarpon Springs Aquarium after a fisherman found her nearly frozen.

The bull shark is improving but is not in the clear yet.

"She's kind of a little chunky monkey right now," aquarium employee Paige Konger said of the bull shark, who has been named Elsa. "She's a real thick individual, so she's a good feeder."

Scott Konger, the aquarium owner, said he grew up in Tarpon Springs but had never seen a bull shark. That was before a family member found Elsa.

"My uncle, who is a fisherman, had found a little, baby bull shark that was not really swimming, not pumping its gills, but he saw it twitch a little so he knew it was still alive," Paige Konger said.

"It was rigid, its mouth was clamped shut, and really no sign of life whatsoever." - Scott Konger

The uncle brought the bull shark to the aquarium.

"It was rigid, its mouth was clamped shut, and really no sign of life whatsoever," Scott Konger said.

Workers pried her jaws open and put a tube in her mouth to get water flowing over her gills. They also moved her tail back and forth to loosen her muscles.

Elsa started swimming, and they were able to move her to their large tank.

"She wasn't bumping things, she was clearly aware and avoiding the other fish and walls, and that's when I really realized she's probably going to pull through and be all right," Paige Konger said.

Elsa will have to be examined by a veterinarian, and the Kongers plan to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission before releasing her.

If she can't be set free, the Kongers say there may be a permanent place for Elsa at the aquarium. They plan to move to a new location, where she'd live in a large tank just for sharks.

