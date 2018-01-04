Virginia House race decided with draw from a bowl; Republican Yancey wins

The winner of Virginia's closely watched legislative race has finally been decided — thanks to drawing the name from a bowl.

Race had ended with tie at 11,608 votes

GOP maintains hold on state House of Delegates

Simonds could ask for another recount



Republican incumbent David Yancey was the winner, as his name was drawn instead of Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds.

The two ended up tied at 11,608 votes in the 94th District race. Virginia's State Board of Elections had cited a 1705 state law in deciding the method of choosing a winner.

The race had bounced back and forth since the November election. Yancey appeared to have won by 10 votes, but on Dec. 19, Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a three-judge panel declared a tie based on a previously uncounted vote for Yancey.

If Simonds had won Thursday's drawing, it would have broken the GOP's 18-year-old hold on the state House of Delegates.

The win by Yancey, however, leaves Republicans clinging to a slim 51-49 majority over Democrats in the House. A lawsuit is pending over the results of another House race in northern Virginia, and Simonds could ask for another recount.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

