Feeling lucky? Huge Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots await

Last Updated: Thursday, January 04, 2018, 12:44 PM EST
There was no overall jackpot winner from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but don't tell that to two ticket holders in Florida.
The winning numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 and Powerball number 12 for Wednesday's jackpot of $460 million. With no overall winners, Saturday's jackpot has grown to $550 million.
However, two tickets in Florida did match all five numbers to grab at least a cool $1 million.
But the Powerball isn't the only big jackpot up for grabs this weekend.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday and stands at $445 million.
The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302,575,350 while the Powerball odds remain 1 in 292,201,338.
