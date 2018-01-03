11-year-old girl struck, killed by Amtrak train in Polk County

An 11-year-old girl was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday in Polk County.

Yazmin White, 11, of Winter Haven died at scene

Investigators: Amtrak train applied brakes, blew horn

The Amtrak train, which had 12 passenger cars and two engines, was traveling south toward Winter Haven at about 68 mph when the conductor saw White approaching the tracks. He said he blew the train's horn repeatedly while applying the train's brakes, but White didn't seem to know the train was coming.

The conductor told investigators that the girl appeared to be looking down at her phone while walking and was wearing headphones at the time of the crash.

White died at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

"We send our deepest condolences to Yazmin's family," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "This is a tragedy a parent or family should never have to go through. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."