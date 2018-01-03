Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots rise past $400 million

By Digital Media Team, Spectrum News
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 03, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG -- 

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. 

No ticket matched Tuesday night's drawing, sending the top prize to $418 million. 

Tuesday's numbers were 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 22. 

One player in Florida did become a millionaire Tuesday night when their ticket matched the five numbers but not the mega ball. That ticket grew to $4 million due to the Megaplier which was times four for Tuesday night. 

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday. 

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be for a $440 million jackpot. 

The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302,575,350 while the Powerball odds remain 1 in 292,201,338.
