Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots rise past $400 million

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 03, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow.
No ticket matched Tuesday night's drawing, sending the top prize to $418 million.
Tuesday's numbers were 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 22.
One player in Florida did become a millionaire Tuesday night when their ticket matched the five numbers but not the mega ball. That ticket grew to $4 million due to the Megaplier which was times four for Tuesday night.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be for a $440 million jackpot.
The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302,575,350 while the Powerball odds remain 1 in 292,201,338.
