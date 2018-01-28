Suspect in fatal Clearwater shooting arrested in Orlando area

A man accused of fatally shooting a Pinellas County man was arrested in the Orlando area, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect in fatal Clearwater shooting arrested

Dale Washington was found in the Orlando area

He will be transported back to Pinellas County

Dale Washington, 22, was located and taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Washington is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jesse Cairo to death on Friday.

Deputies found Cairo lying at the end of the driveway at 1788 Suffolk Drive in Clearwater.

Cairo was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Washington was booked into the Orange County Jail. He will be transported back to Pinellas County to face a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.

Multiple agencies assisted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with locating Washington, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.