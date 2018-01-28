Suspect in fatal Clearwater shooting arrested in Orlando area

A man accused of fatally shooting a Pinellas County man was arrested in the Orlando area, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dale Washington, 22, was located and taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Washington is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jesse Cairo to death on Friday.

Deputies found Cairo lying at the end of the driveway at 1788 Suffolk Drive in Clearwater.

Cairo was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Washington was booked into the Orange County Jail. He will be transported back to Pinellas County to face a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.

Multiple agencies assisted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with locating Washington, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
