Suspect in fatal Clearwater shooting arrested in Orlando area

A man accused of fatally shooting a Pinellas County man was arrested in the Orlando area, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Dale Washington, 22, was located and taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Sunday.
Washington is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jesse Cairo to death on Friday.
Deputies found Cairo lying at the end of the driveway at 1788 Suffolk Drive in Clearwater.
Cairo was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Washington was booked into the Orange County Jail. He will be transported back to Pinellas County to face a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.
Multiple agencies assisted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with locating Washington, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
