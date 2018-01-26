Things to do this weekend: Jan. 26-28

Looking for fun and adventure this weekend? Here are our major picks of events taking place in the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas:

TAMPA

Fourth Friday Downtown Tampa

Jan. 26

A monthly event celebrating downtown's arts and culture scene - sponsored by TECO Energy.

FREE Wristbands provide access to:

Museums & arts venues extend hours & special offerings

Complimentary Pirate Water Taxi rides

Downtown restaurant deals

Chris Buck: Magnificent Hurt

Jan. 26 – March 16 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

It is the newest exhibition at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Chris Buck: Magnificent Hurt. Photographer Chris Buck’s humorously twisted portraits of pop-culture icons are on view now through March 16, 2018. Even info.

Upstairs/Downstairs

Now – May 27 from 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Step back in time and enjoy the single-character performances that bring turn-of–the-century Tampa Bay Hotel staff members and guests to life. Each character is based wholly or in part on actual hotel staff and guests. Based on original research conducted by the Henry Plant Museum, these characters recreate the attitudes and mores of a bygone time, along with the sorrows and joys of their existence. Catch a glimpse of life at the Hotel through the eyes of each individual character. Event info.

Valrico Sunday market

Jan. 14 – May 27 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Check out the Valrico Sunday market under the grandfather oaks with 50 artisans, food court and live music. Even FREE face painting for the kids. This Sunday FREE hennas. Event info.

ORLANDO

Yonder Mountain String Band in Orlando

Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

28TH Annual NSB Chowder Festival

Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

All Proceeds Are to Help Support the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. Good food, great music, and a karaoke contest from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Flagler Tavern parking lot. Awards will follow. Event info.

Apollo's 20th Annual Travel Show

Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Join us January 28, 2018 for our 20th Annual Travel Show. You will get to meet and speak with representatives from your favorite tour, cruise and resort companies. Start working on your travel bucket list. It's Free and they are giving away door prizes every half hour. Event info.