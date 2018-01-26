Legoland Hotel temporarily evacuated due to fire alarm

Guests at the Legoland Hotel were briefly evacuated after smoke from an unattended candle set off alarms at the facility Jan. 26.

The Winter Haven Police Department reports they first received a call around 10:20 p.m. about a possible fire at the hotel. When officers and firefighters arrived, they discovered the unattended candle in a room on the hotel's fourth floor.

The hotel was evacuated until the source of the smoke that had set off the alarm was located.

There were no injuries.

