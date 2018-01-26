The Department of Justice has requested the Census Bureau add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

DOJ suggests adding citizenship question to 2020 census

Some lawmakers say the question isn't necessary

Others say no question will lead to missed info

Several lawmakers, including members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, have fought back, saying the question isn't necessary.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, representing portions of Polk, Osceola, and Orange counties, led the caucus in writing a letter expressing its members' disapproval with adding the question to the census.

Soto fears asking people whether they're citizens on the census form will lead to more people not filling it out and thus producing inaccurate results.

"It's how we determine the number of districts that Florida would have, the resources we get," Soto said. "If we start doing this and people get an undercount of Florida, we could lose resources, we could lose seats and we could lose our voice in Washington."

He said he will follow up on the letter and introduce legislation, if necessary, to oppose the question from being on the census.

"We'll be working with civil rights groups in the courts on this," Soto said. "There's so much at stake for Florida, for Central Florida, to make sure we're accurately counted.

Rep. Dennis Ross, representing portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Lake Counties disagrees. He said by not having the question on the census, we’re missing out valuable information.

“It’s important we establish, you know, who is here, why they’re here — in order to make sure we do our job as policy makers for all that are here,” Ross said.

He said the information could help with the immigration debate: Immigrants shouldn’t be worried when filling out the form, Ross argues.

“The federal government is expressly barred by law from using any of this data for law enforcement purposes. There should not be any fear from immigrants to answer this question. I think the objections to it are political and not practical,” Ross said.

Unless a law is passed, the decision of whether to add the question is up to the Census Bureau. Soto said he expects to hear from the bureau in the next couple of months.