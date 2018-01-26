Criminal investigation launched into former Sen. Jack Latvala

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened what's being called an "active criminal investigation" into former Sen. Jack Latvala.
- FDLE said investigation launched Friday afternoon
- Latvala resigned amid probe of sexual misconduct allegations
- He was longtime lawmaker from Pinellas County
The investigation was launched just after 3 p.m. Friday, an FDLE public information officer confirmed.
FDLE said it did not have documents or additional information to share since the investigation was only a few hours old.
Latvala resigned a few weeks ago amid an FDLE investigation of sexual misconduct allegations.
Latvala, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pinellas County, was accused of making inappropriate comments and unwanted physical contact against a female Senate staff member over a period of four years.
His resignation took effect Jan. 5.
