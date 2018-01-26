Criminal investigation launched into former Sen. Jack Latvala

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened what's being called an "active criminal investigation" into former Sen. Jack Latvala.

The investigation was launched just after 3 p.m. Friday, an FDLE public information officer confirmed.

FDLE said it did not have documents or additional information to share since the investigation was only a few hours old.

Latvala resigned a few weeks ago amid an FDLE investigation of sexual misconduct allegations.

Latvala, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pinellas County, was accused of making inappropriate comments and unwanted physical contact against a female Senate staff member over a period of four years.

His resignation took effect Jan. 5.