Criminal investigation launched into former Sen. Jack Latvala

Last Updated: Friday, January 26, 2018, 6:44 PM EST

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened what's being called an "active criminal investigation" into former Sen. Jack Latvala.

  • FDLE said investigation launched Friday afternoon
  • Latvala resigned amid probe of sexual misconduct allegations
  • He was longtime lawmaker from Pinellas County

The investigation was launched just after 3 p.m. Friday, an FDLE public information officer confirmed.

FDLE said it did not have documents or additional information to share since the investigation was only a few hours old.

Latvala resigned a few weeks ago amid an FDLE investigation of sexual misconduct allegations.

Latvala, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pinellas County, was accused of making inappropriate comments and unwanted physical contact against a female Senate staff member over a period of four years.

His resignation took effect Jan. 5.
Latest News: Politics