USDA says meatballs may have Listeria

Rich Products Corporation is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatballs due to possible Listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen beef meatball items were produced on Dec. 17, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributers in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 24, 2018 when FSIS received notification from the firm that they shipped adulterated product into commerce.

These products should be thrown away immediately.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.