Plane from Polk County crashes in Keys; 4 hurt

A plane registered in Polk County crashed Thursday afternoon in Monroe County in the Keys.
- 4 people aboard plane that crashed Thursday
- Plane caught by gust of wind
- 3 of the patients have serious injuries
Four people were on the plane, and three were airlifted from the crash scene in Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The patients were being taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami with serious injuries.
The airlifted patients were identified as: Roch A. D Aoust, 65, of Panama City Beach; Derrick H. Kelley, 53, of Auburndale; and Danny A. Gilileo, 49, of Auburndale.
A fourth man, Tony R. Lewis, 60, of Lakeland, had minor injuries and wasn't hospitalized.
The Florida Highway Patrol, quoting one of the passengers, said the plane was caught by a gust of wind and was blown over into a tree line.
There was also a 90-gallon aviation fuel spill.
The plane caught fire, but the flames were quickly put out.
