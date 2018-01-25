QUIZ: On National Florida Day, here's some trivia

National Florida Day on Jan. 25 recognizes the 27th state to join the United States.

Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845.

The National Day Calendar began announcing a National Day each week in honor of each state in the order they entered the union, starting with Delaware on July 13, 2017 and ending with Hawaii on June 27, 2018.

Here are some fun facts about Florida's history:

The Sunshine State is home to the oldest established city in the country--St. Augustine. St. Augustine was founded by Spanish explorers in 1565 East and West Florida became the 14th and 15th British Colonies after the end of the French and Indian War in 1763. In 1783, after the American Revolutionary War, The Treaty of Paris returned Florida to Spain. The present-day borders of Florida were absorbed through two transactions: The Louisianna Purchase in 1803--bringing east Florida with it--and through a U.S. intervention in an uprising in West Florida in 1812 causing West Florida to join the Mississippi Territory. Florida became the 27th state of the United States on March 3, 1845. Floridian John Gorrie brought refrigeration and air conditioning to the world in 1851 due to Florida's average high temperature of 79.5 degrees. The Kennedy Space Center, located in Brevard County, had their first launch in 1950.

