Toys 'R' Us closing stores nationwide, including Bay area and Orlando locations

By Digital Media Team, Spectrum News
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
TAMPA -- 

Facing increasing pressure in the retail market from online sales and Walmart, Toys R Us is shutting dozens of stores nationwide. 

Multiple outlets are closing in the Tampa Bay and Orlando markets as well. The company is closing about 180 stores nationwide, about a fifth of its total of US locations.

  • Toys R Us closing about 180 stores across US
  • Closures are scheduled to begin in early February and run through mid-April
  • Closures include stores in Bay area, Central Florida

Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

The letter also didn’t disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.

Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

According to CNBC, here's a full list of the closures in Florida: 

  • 1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee FL
  • 1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg FL
  • 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa FL
  • 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park FL
  • Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte FL
  • 21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton FL
  • 10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie FL
  • 450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach FL
  • 2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee FL
  • 6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs FL
  • 3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee FL
Latest News: Business