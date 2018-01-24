Toys 'R' Us closing stores nationwide, including Bay area and Orlando locations

Facing increasing pressure in the retail market from online sales and Walmart, Toys R Us is shutting dozens of stores nationwide.

Multiple outlets are closing in the Tampa Bay and Orlando markets as well. The company is closing about 180 stores nationwide, about a fifth of its total of US locations.

Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

The letter also didn’t disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.

Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

