Toys 'R' Us closing stores nationwide, including Bay area and Orlando locations

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Facing increasing pressure in the retail market from online sales and Walmart, Toys R Us is shutting dozens of stores nationwide.
Multiple outlets are closing in the Tampa Bay and Orlando markets as well. The company is closing about 180 stores nationwide, about a fifth of its total of US locations.
- Toys R Us closing about 180 stores across US
- Closures are scheduled to begin in early February and run through mid-April
- Closures include stores in Bay area, Central Florida
Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.
Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.
The letter also didn’t disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.
Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
According to CNBC, here's a full list of the closures in Florida:
- 1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee FL
- 1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg FL
- 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa FL
- 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park FL
- Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte FL
- 21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton FL
- 10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie FL
- 450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach FL
- 2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee FL
- 6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs FL
- 3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee FL
