Small Polk County community opposes TECO's proposed solar panel farms

TECO has some very ambitious plans for solar power. It hopes to have thousands of acres of solar panels installed on ten sites over the next several years. It would be enough to power 100-thousand homes. However, some residents of a small Polk County community are upset with the plans.

The isolated community of Chicora south of Mulberry has a little more than a hundred residents. There are some homes, horses, cattle, hay bales, and orange groves. TECO would like to place 400 acres of solar panels on what are now mostly groves.

“We don’t mind growth within the community,” said resident Shane Ray. “We don’t care for newcomers to come in from the outside.”

Many residents like Ray see the proposed solar panel farms as bad new neighbors. They have put up signs opposing them.

“We don’t want the six foot boundary fence around the properties,” said Ray. “Looks like a prison camp in here. Our property values are going to decrease dramatically.”

Residents also fear the fences required for the panels will disrupt wildlife like turtles and wild turkeys.

“Well, that and deer. They would all change their migration,” said resident Kenny Carroll.

Most of the solar panels would be on property owned or managed by citrus grower Gary Sharpe.

“I don’t see how it could be bad for the community,” said Sharpe.

Sharpe said the citrus greening disease has made it really difficult to stay in business as a grower so he’s looking at other options.

“And as a business owner we are looking at different possibilities to get out of our business,” he said.

While Bay News 9 was interviewing residents opposed to the panels, Sharpe showed up to speak with Bay News 9 and his neighbors in Chicora. They all know each other and had a frank conversation for the first time about the solar panel issue.

TECO is set to present its solar panel proposal to Polk County leaders on Thursday.