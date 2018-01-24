Florida House debates measure to limit future tax increases

The Florida House opened debate Wednesday on a Republican measure that would limit the legislature's ability to raise taxes by requiring supermajority votes of at least two-thirds of the House and Senate.

HJR 7001 would need supermajority votes to get on Nov. ballot

Limiting future tax increases priority for outgoing Gov. Scott

Opponents call the measure 'shortsighted'

The measure (HJR 7001) would itself need to secure supermajority votes in order to appear on Florida's November ballot as a proposed constitutional amendment. Amendments must be approved by at least 60 percent of voters to pass.

Limiting future tax increases is a top priority for Gov. Rick Scott as he prepares to leave office in just over 11 months. Scott is supporting both the House legislation and an identical proposal being considered by the Constitution Revision Commission.

"I understand how the decisions made in Tallahassee can affect companies and families who rely on Florida’s low tax burden to succeed," the governor said in a statement last month. "I will also continue to work with the legislature to get this amendment on the ballot, and will stop at nothing to ensure that we continue to build on our success of cutting taxes more than 75 times during our time in office."

As the bill speeds toward likely House passage on Thursday, however, Democrats are assailing it as a shortsighted restriction that could hamstring the state's ability to respond to fiscal crises. Despite Florida's generally healthy economy, state economists are projecting looming budget deficits that could require tax increases, spending cuts or both to overcome.

"The bill doesn't come with a crystal ball," said Rep. Evan Jenne (D-Hollywood), the House Democratic Caucus Policy Chair. "We don't know what the future will bring us. Hopefully we never have to raise taxes again. No one in my caucus wants to raise one penny of taxes on anybody. But, at the end of the day, we don't know if the economy will go into a free fall."

Jenne added the caucus hasn't taken an official position on the legislation because some Democrats, particularly those facing competitive re-election contests, are planning to vote for it. For them, the possibility of being skewered by their opponents for voting against keeping taxes low is too great a risk.

And for Republicans, putting an anti-tax amendment on the ballot is particularly alluring in what many political prognosticators say is shaping up to be a midterm year favoring Democrats. It could help boost conservative turnout, helping Republican candidates up and down the ticket, potentially including Scott, who is widely expected to launch a campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.