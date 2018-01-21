61-year-old man killed in collision on I-95

A 61-year-old man was killed overnight in a collision on I-95.
The crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. on I-95 at MM 248 in Volusia County.
A Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on I-95 rear-ended a Volkswagen that was stopped in the roadway, possibly disabled, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck, Brian Sevigny, 44, said he did not see the Volkswagen, troopers said.
After the collision, the Volkswagen traveled off the roadway, overturned, and caught fire.
Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen, John Beneduce, 61, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
