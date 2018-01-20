Lake Wales man killed in deputy-involved shooting

A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially responded at about 8 a.m. to a home on Cottage Hill Street in Lake Wales after receiving a domestic violence call.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Shannon Cables threatened his 45-year-old wife and 19-year-old daughter with various weapons.

His wife told deputies he hit her with in the head with a pool cue and sprayed mace on her and the daughter.

Cables then armed himself with a gun, Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.



“That’s when the 19-year-old actually jumped on the suspect and wrestled and choked him, and somehow, they got the gun away from him,” Judd said.

The women fled the home and went to a neighbor's house before calling law enforcement.

Both women were taken to a hospital for treatment.

When deputies arrived, they set up a perimeter around the house. However, they discovered that Cables had fled into the woods nearby.

Investigators spent hours searching for Cables but were unable find him.



Hours later, deputies escorted both women back to the home. Once inside, one of the women spotted Cables outside the house.

He was walking toward the house while holding an AR-15 and a shotgun, deputies said.

One of the deputies confronted Cables and told him to put down his weapons. Cables pointed the AR-15 at the deputy and gunfire was exchanged, the Sheriff's Office said. The other deputies who were inside the house came outside and returned fire.



Cables was critically injured in the shooting. He was taken to Lake Wales Regional Medical Center where he died.



No deputies were injured in the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

"In one week, two different suspects have chosen to shoot at our deputies," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Our message is clear--if you point a gun at or shoot at a deputy sheriff, we will shoot back until the threat is eliminated."

Four deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated, Judd said.

The incident remains under investigation.