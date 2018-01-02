Security guards shoot 2 dead at The Club in Tampa

A shooting at a teen event in Tampa left two people dead, and authorities are still investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths.

25-year-old, 15-year-old killed



Deputies: Security guards were shot at

Security guards returned fire; have been identified



Meanwhile, the families of the victims say things don't add up.



The incident happened Monday night at The Club at 5809 North 50th St.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jyhaad Grant, 25, and Julissa Jackson, 15, were shot and killed by two security guards.

Authorities have identified the security guards as Keyon Williams, 28, and Connor Harm, 18. They worked for A.J. Cardinal Group, LLC doing business as Eagle One Security Force.

The Sheriff's Office said no charges are pending.

"I still feel like he's going to be on his way later today," said Angle Madision, Grant's girlfriend. "I still don't believe it."

SHOOTING Outside teen night event at rented warehouse on N. 50th St. Armed security kills 2 in car they say someone was firing out of @BN9 pic.twitter.com/3a6xVI7JMt — Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) January 2, 2018

The shooting happened at a rented warehouse space that was being used for a teen party.

Fighting broke out at the party, and the manager decided to stop the event. The fights continued outside as 150 to 200 teens were trying to leave.

As the teens were leaving, deputies said armed security guards heard shots.

"There were two armed security guards working this event. At one point, they heard initially what was fireworks then they heard gunshots. The security guard moved over to where the gunshots were coming from and saw an individual firing a weapon. Both of them (the guards) being in fear for their lives at that time both fired their guns," explained Col. Donna Lusczynski of the Sheriff's Department in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Grant and Jackson were inside a black four-door sedan when they were shot.

The car was riddled with bullet holes and deputies say they found it running and in gear as they rushed to the scene at around 11:30 p.m.

"She did not deserve this. They did not have to gun them down that way," said Johneisha Jackson, Julissa Jackson's mother.



"You wouldn't think the security guard would do that," she said. "They're supposed to be there to protect the people at the club."

Madison said Grant had a criminal record but recently turned his life around for the sake of their daughter.

"If he did do anything, he felt like his life was threatened. Like that was the only way out," Madison said.

Anyone with any information in reference this the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.