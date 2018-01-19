Autopsy: Roy Halladay died of blunt trauma, drowning

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died from blunt trauma and drowning when he crashed a plane into water in November, an autopy concluded.

Crash happened Nov. 7 in Gulf of Mexico

Autopsy says Halladay's body had evidence of amphetamine, morphine

He starred for Blue Jays, Phillies during 16-year-career

Halladay's blood-alcohol content was 0.01, and his body had evidence of amphetamine and morphine, according to the Medical Examiner's report released Friday.



The crash occurred Nov. 7. The 40-year-old Halladay, who won 203 games in his 16-year playing career, was piloting an ICON A-5 single engine plane.

It crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off Pasco County.

The autopsy report indicates he suffered blunt head trauma, blunt chest trauma and blunt abdonimal trauma. Drowning contributed to his death.

Witnesses at the time said Halladay's plane was flying low.

"From my house to the top of the trees, (the plane) went past a little ways over the trees, hung a left and then tilted to the left into the water," Michael Lennon said.

His body was found in about 6 feet of water.

Halladay made his Major League debut in 1998 with Toronto at the age of 21.

He was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies' National League East-winning teams in 2010 and 2011, throwing a no-hitter in the 2010 playoffs against the Cincinnati Reds.