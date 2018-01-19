Two big hitmakers from the 1980s are heading out on a North American Tour and Tampa will be one of their stops.

Journey, Def Leppard tour to play summer date in Tampa

The bands will visit Amalie Arena Aug. 18

Journey and Def Leppard are co-headlining the tour and will make both stadium and area stops. The tour kicks off May 21 in Hartford, Conn. and runs through 58 cities before it ends in October.

Half the shows will be closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard.

In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their hits include "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways," "Who's Crying Now," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history.

Def Lepard, meanwhile, has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and has a roster of hits including "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Foolin."

Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.

Here's a list of the full tour dates

2018 DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY 2018 TOUR DATES

Mon May 21 Hartford, CT XL Center**

Wed May 23 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Fri May 25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat May 26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**

Mon May 28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Wed May 30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Fri Jun 01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Sat Jun 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Wed Jun 06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Jun 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Mon Jun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center**

Wed Jun 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Jun 16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Sun Jul 01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Tue Jul 03 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wed Jul 04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Fri Jul 06 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sat Jul 07 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Mon Jul 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed Jul 11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Fri Jul 13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Sat Jul 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field**

Mon Jul 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Wed Jul 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Jul 19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Jul 21 Denver, CO Coors Field

Mon Jul 23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**

Wed Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center**

Fri Jul 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Sat Jul 28 Fargo, N*E*R*D Fargodome**

Sat Aug 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park**

Mon Aug 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Aug 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Fri Aug 17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Sat Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Mon Aug 20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

Wed Aug 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Sat Aug 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Mon Aug 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Fri Aug 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sat Sep 01 Houston, TX Toyota Center**

Wed Sep 05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sat Sep 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena**

Fri Sep 21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park

Sun Sep 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Tue Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

Fri Sep 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sat Sep 29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 06 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

**Not ticketed by Ticketmaster