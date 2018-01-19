Florida man mistakes bank for Taco Bell, charged with DUI

A Hernando County man was arrested after the Sheriff's Office said he was unconscious at a bank drive-thru, then thought he was at Taco Bell when someone finally woke him up.

Douglas Jon Francisco taken to Hernando County Jail

Authorities say he was unconscious in bank drive-thru lane

Manager woke him up, suspect tried to order burrito



Douglas Jon Francisco, 28, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.

The incident happened Tuesday at a Bank of America on Mariner Boulevard.

A bank manager told investigators Francisco was unconscious in the drive-thru lane. The manager hit the vehicle's window several times before Francisco woke up and, according to the the manager, asked for a burrito.

Francisco was told he was not at a restaurant, left the drive-thru and drove into the parking lot, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, Francisco's car was still running. Francisco denied the incident with the bank manager but had "delayed reaction to questions" before he was asked to take a sobriety test.

"These exercises yielded strong evidence of impairment and the defendant was placed under arrest," the report said.

Oxycodone and Xanax were found at the scene, and the report said Franciso had a prescription for them.

He was taken to the Hernando County Jail on $1,000 bond.