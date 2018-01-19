Pressure on Senate to avoid government shutdown

By Caitlyn Jones, Web Anchor
Last Updated: Friday, January 19, 2018, 8:51 AM EST

It is up to the U.S. Senate to avoid a government shutdown on Friday as the GOP will try to pass a bill to fund the government until Feb. 16.

The House passed the bill late Thursday night between party lines with a vote of 230-197, however the Senate will need Democrats on their side if they want to do the same.

However, Democrats in the Senate have served notice they will filibuster a four-week, government-wide funding bill that passed the House Thursday evening, seeking to shape a subsequent measure but exposing themselves to charges they are responsible for a looming shutdown.

Many Democrats do not want to pass the current short-term spending bill because it does not protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, who came to the U.S. illegally as minors.

Republicans controlling the narrowly-divided chamber took up the fight, arguing that Democrats were holding the entire government hostage over demands to protect "Dreamer" immigrants.

And Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting the pressure on.

Whereas Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer pitched the idea of passing a very short-term bill to fund the government for just a few days, giving senators more time to hash out the details.

However, Senate Republicans do not seem on board with this plan. They have nicknamed it the #SchumerShutdown.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning abut the vote and blasting the Democrats for wanting "weak borders."

Congress must act by midnight Friday or the government will begin immediately locking its doors. Though the impact would initially be spotty — since most agencies would be closed until Monday — the story would be certain to dominate weekend news coverage, and each party would be gambling the public would blame the other.

In the event of a shutdown, food inspections, federal law enforcement, airport security checks, and other vital services would continue, as would Social Security, other federal benefit programs and military operations. But federal workers wouldn’t be paid.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
