Amazon says no to Orlando, Tampa as new location for HQ2

By Spectrum News,
Last Updated: Thursday, January 18, 2018, 10:08 AM EST

Amazon has selected 20 cities to move to the next phase in its HQ2 selection process.

The company expects to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow its second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Its original headquarters in Seattle is said to have invested an additional $28 billion into the city's economy since its opening in 2010.

Finalists include:

  • Austin
  • Dallas
  • Toronto
  • Columbus
  • Indianapolis
  • Chicago
  • Denver
  • Nashville
  • Los Angeles
  • Boston 
  • New York City
  • Newark
  • Pittsburgh
  • Philadelphia
  • Montgomery County
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Raleigh
  • Northern Virginia
  • Atlanta
  • Miami

"In the coming months, Amazon will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018," the company says in a news release.
