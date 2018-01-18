Amazon says no to Orlando, Tampa as new location for HQ2

Amazon has selected 20 cities to move to the next phase in its HQ2 selection process.

The company expects to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow its second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Its original headquarters in Seattle is said to have invested an additional $28 billion into the city's economy since its opening in 2010.

Finalists include:

Austin

Dallas

Toronto

Columbus

Indianapolis

Chicago

Denver

Nashville

Los Angeles

Boston

New York City

Newark

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

Montgomery County

Washington, D.C.

Raleigh

Northern Virginia

Atlanta

Miami

"In the coming months, Amazon will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018," the company says in a news release.