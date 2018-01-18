Last Updated: Thursday, January 18, 2018, 10:08 AM EST
Amazon has selected 20 cities to move to the next phase in its HQ2 selection process.
The company expects to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow its second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 new jobs.
Its original headquarters in Seattle is said to have invested an additional $28 billion into the city's economy since its opening in 2010.
Finalists include:
- Austin
- Dallas
- Toronto
- Columbus
- Indianapolis
- Chicago
- Denver
- Nashville
- Los Angeles
- Boston
- New York City
- Newark
- Pittsburgh
- Philadelphia
- Montgomery County
- Washington, D.C.
- Raleigh
- Northern Virginia
- Atlanta
- Miami
"In the coming months, Amazon will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018," the company says in a news release.
Latest News: Business
- Mulvaney requests no funding for consumer agency in 2Q
- 14 automakers list more models in Takata recall
- Mortgage rates rise: 30-year hits 4.04 percent
- A list of the 20 places still vying for Amazon's 2nd HQ
- Developer says it's moving forward with Keystone XL pipeline
- Amazon says no to Orlando, Tampa as new location for HQ2
- Amazon narrows list of cities for second HQ to 20, including New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami
- Groundbreakings on new homes fell 8.2 percent in December; builders pull back on constructing single-family houses
- Romney mentor, Bain & Co. founder, William Bain Jr. dies