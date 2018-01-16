Dow Jones rushes pass 26,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has crossed the 26,000 mark for the first time.
In early trading Tuesday, the Dow crossed its latest milestone only minutes into the trading day.
The move easily sets the record for the fastest rise between 1,000-point barriers. The Dow has been around for 121 years.
The Dow has spiked almost 8,000 points, or about 42 percent, since President Trump's election.
The stock market boom reflects enormous excitement on Wall Street about record corporate profits and strong economic growth at home and abroad -- all of which could be boosted by the GOP tax overhaul.
Information from CNN was used in this report.
