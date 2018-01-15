Report: Woman, 42, dies overnight after being passenger in casino boat fire

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman that may be related to Sunday's casino boat fire.

Woman, 42, dies overnight after being passenger in casino boat fire

Casino shuttle catches fire off Pasco coast

About 50 people were on board at the time

Cause of the fire remains unclear

Pasco deputies were called to Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center Monday at 1 a.m.

The woman who died was reportedly a passenger on the SunCruz Port Richey Casino shuttle. She died at 10:42 p.m. last night while being treated for her injuries.

Officials have not released her name as of yet.

Hospital staff notified next-of-kin and the Medical Examiner. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Coast Guard were also notified.

The cause of death has not been released as of yet.

This case is still under investigation.