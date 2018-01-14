New and improved Ford Ranger unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

Fans of the Ford Ranger will not have to wait long for the return of the popular pickup.
- New and improved Ford Ranger unveiled
- The 2019 model was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show
The automaker has just unveiled the 2019 model at the Detroit Auto Show.
The Ford Ranger was discontinued in the U.S. in 2011 after many drivers shifted to larger pickups.
The new Ranger is midsized and has a new grill and hood-line. It looks a lot like the current F-150.
Production of the new Ranger will begin later this year.
