FDLE searching for missing 14-year-old girl out of Miami-Dade

Florida law enforcement is search for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Miami-Dade County.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday for Anaise Rodriguez, 14, who was last seen in Homestead, Florida.

Rodriguez is described as a white/hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a charcoal gray sweater, a black t-shirt with "Swag" in bold white letters, blue jeans, and black Nikes.

Officials are asking anyone with information on Anaise Rodriguez's whereabouts to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1534 or 911.