Dozens of brands of ice-cream bars now on recall for listeria

Last Updated: Sunday, January 14, 2018, 11:21 AM EST

A listeria-related ice-cream bar recall that started Jan. 5 with less than 400 cases of frozen treats now includes additional flavors and brands, totaling close to 29,000 cases sent to more than 35 retail chains across the country. 

Stores like Aldi, Kroger, and Walmart, including dozens of other retailers, along with more brands and flavors have been added to the recall list. 

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the ice cream products. However finished samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes before the initial recall and more samples have tested positive since then, spurring Fieldbrook Foods Corp. to broaden its recall. 

The recalled orange cream bars, raspberry cream bars, and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars were sold at the following merchants under the indicated brands in the chart below.

Officials are concerned that consumers and entities along the food supply chain may still have the recalled ice cream treats in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw them out. 

The recalled products have production dates of Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show “best by” dates of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Merchant

Brand

Acme

Lucerne

ALDI

Sundae Shoppe

Amigo (Puerto Rico Only)

Great Value

Bi Lo

Southern Home

BJ’s

Wellsley Farms

Demoulas

Market Basket

Dillon

Kroger

Dollar Tree

Party Treat

Econo (Puerto Rico Only)

Econo

Food 4 Less

Kroger

Fred Meyer

Kroger

Frys

Kroger

Giant

Ahold symbol

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle

Harveys

Southern Home

Jewel

Lucerne

King Soopers

Kroger

Kroger

Kroger

Meijer

Purple Cow

Price Chopper

PIC

Price Rite

Price Rite

Ralphs

Kroger

Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA)

Lucerne

Save-A-Lot

World’s Fair

Shaws

Lucerne

Shoprite

Polar Express

Shoprite

Shoprite

Smart & Final

First Street

Smiths

Kroger

Star

Lucerne

Stater

Stater

Stop N Shop

Ahold symbol

Tops

Tops

Various

Food Club

Various

Stoneridge

Various

Hagan

Various

Greens

Various

Hood

Various

Kemps

Various

Stoneridge

Walmart (Puerto Rico Only)

Great Value

Weis

Weis

Winn Dixie

Winn Dixie