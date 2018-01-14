A listeria-related ice-cream bar recall that started Jan. 5 with less than 400 cases of frozen treats now includes additional flavors and brands, totaling close to 29,000 cases sent to more than 35 retail chains across the country.

Dozens of brands of ice-cream bars now on recall for listeria

RELATED: RECALL: Winn-Dixie ice cream bars

Stores like Aldi, Kroger, and Walmart, including dozens of other retailers, along with more brands and flavors have been added to the recall list.

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the ice cream products. However finished samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes before the initial recall and more samples have tested positive since then, spurring Fieldbrook Foods Corp. to broaden its recall.

The recalled orange cream bars, raspberry cream bars, and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars were sold at the following merchants under the indicated brands in the chart below.

Officials are concerned that consumers and entities along the food supply chain may still have the recalled ice cream treats in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw them out.

The recalled products have production dates of Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show “best by” dates of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

RECALLED PRODUCTS:



Merchant Brand Acme Lucerne ALDI Sundae Shoppe Amigo (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Bi Lo Southern Home BJ’s Wellsley Farms Demoulas Market Basket Dillon Kroger Dollar Tree Party Treat Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Food 4 Less Kroger Fred Meyer Kroger Frys Kroger Giant Ahold symbol Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Harveys Southern Home Jewel Lucerne King Soopers Kroger Kroger Kroger Meijer Purple Cow Price Chopper PIC Price Rite Price Rite Ralphs Kroger