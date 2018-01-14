Casino shuttle catches fire in Port Richey; all passengers accounted for

A casino shuttle boat traveling in the Port Richey canal caught fire Sunday afternoon, with about 50 people aboard, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Casino shuttle catches fire off Florida coast

About 50 people were on board at the time

Cause of the fire remains unclear

The fire started just after 4 p.m. on the SunCruz Port Richey Casino shuttle.

The captain reported engine trouble and decided to turn the shuttle around.



As the shuttle neared the shore off Harborpointe Drive, a fire erupted.

Passengers were forced to jump overboard into the chilly waters, authorties said.

All passengers made it out of the water. Some swam to shore, while others were pulled from the water.

About 15 people were transported to hospitals for treatment. Their injuries were not life threatening, deputies said.



The shuttle takes passengers to and from the SunCruz Port Richey Casino boat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.