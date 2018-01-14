Last Updated: Sunday, January 14, 2018, 8:43 PM EST
A casino shuttle boat traveling in the Port Richey canal caught fire Sunday afternoon, with about 50 people aboard, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
- Casino shuttle catches fire off Florida coast
- About 50 people were on board at the time
- Cause of the fire remains unclear
The fire started just after 4 p.m. on the SunCruz Port Richey Casino shuttle.
The captain reported engine trouble and decided to turn the shuttle around.
As the shuttle neared the shore off Harborpointe Drive, a fire erupted.
Passengers were forced to jump overboard into the chilly waters, authorties said.
All passengers made it out of the water. Some swam to shore, while others were pulled from the water.
About 15 people were transported to hospitals for treatment. Their injuries were not life threatening, deputies said.
The shuttle takes passengers to and from the SunCruz Port Richey Casino boat.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.
One woman who was on board the boat in Port Richey that caught fire says "Never again! No more boats!" @BN9 pic.twitter.com/EccYiwfUaf— Kim Leoffler (@kimleoffler) January 14, 2018
Latest News: Pasco County
- Casino shuttle catches fire in Port Richey; all passengers accounted for
- Veteran's community dental clinic opens in New Port Richey
- 20-year-old Pasco man claims $451M Mega Millions jackpot
- Pasco deputies make arrest in 2015 suspicious death
- Pasco judge rules against controversial school rezoning plan
- Pizza with handcuffs? Pizza delivery aids in homicide suspect's capture
- Bucs player surprises students during Morning Mile Program
- Pasco deputies searching for attempted homicide suspect
- On the Town: 'Pippin' set to fly high at Show Palace Dinner Theatre