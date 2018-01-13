Tampa attorney/ex-officer, 2 others charged with cocaine trafficking

A former Tampa police officer, who is now a Tampa attorney, was arrested on drug trafficking charges this week in Polk County, along with two other men.

Robert Carr, 66, Brandon Byars, 37, and Logan Sebring, 24, were arrested during an undercover drug transaction on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Carr bonded out of jail Saturday, while the other two men remained behind bars.



Carr served with Tampa PD for five years before becoming an attorney. Carr currently owns the Resolute Law Group and also happens to be representing Logan Sebring in a previous criminal case.

The investigation occurred after detectives became aware of possible drug trafficking by Byars. An undercover detective arranged to meet Byars to make a narcotics transaction, and Byars said that he would be coming with his supplier, who would have to see the money first.

The deal was for one-to-four kilos of cocaine at $25,000 a kilo.

All three men were seen at the meeting location, and the undercover detective was handed a backpack that contained 998.41 grams of cocaine, the report stated. All three suspects were arrested.

“We don’t care that he was a former police officer. We don’t care that he’s an attorney. He’s got to go by the law," Sheriff Grady Judd said, referring to Carr.

Carr was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and possession of a vehicle knowingly used to traffic cocaine. His criminal history includes 1986 charges for disorderly conduct and resisting.

Byars was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His criminal history includes charges for providing alcohol to a minor in 2010 and 2013.

Sebring was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His criminal history includes charges for drug possession, probation violation, battery, and failure to appear.

Reporter Stephanie Claytor contributed to this story.