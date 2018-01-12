Things to do this weekend: Jan. 12 - 14

Looking for fun and adventure this weekend? Here are our major picks of events taking place in the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas:

TAMPA

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Matthew Broderick stars as Ferris Bueller in this love letter to Chicago and playing hooky. There’s a popular fan theory that, in this crazed and joyful vision of friends taking on Chicago, the character of Ferris is really just a figment of Cameron’s imagination. Of course it doesn’t matter if it’s true – what matters is that the beating heart of this movie is Cameron, and the sensitivity his friends show him in trying to give him a good time. Event info.

Black Heritage Music Festival

Jan. 13 – 14 from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The 18th Annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest is going on this weekend at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The captivating event will host a variety of family-friendly activities that include an engaging Children's Village, Free Health Screening, food vendors, local/regional musical entertainment, giveaways and much more. Event info.

Family Fun Day

Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Way Church of Tampa Bay is hosting a Family Fun Day. This free event will include bounce houses, games, food, music, giveaways and more. The Way Church of Tampa Bay is located in the Forest Hills area of Tampa. Event info.

Monster Jam

Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monster Jam is a live motorsport event tour and television show operated by Feld Entertainment. The series is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association and takes place primarily in the United States. Event info.

ORLANDO

Marvel Universe LIVE!

Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show. Event info.

5K Rescue Run & 1 Mile Doggie Dash Pet Rescue

Jan. 13 from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Run For Their Lives 5K run and/or 1 mile doggie dash to run or walk with your pet. Event info.

Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation Class in Orlando

Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Heartfulness is a way of living. A simple and practical way to experience the heart’s unlimited resources. In mindfulness we still the mind and in Heartfulness we fill the heart. Whether you are seeking relaxation, an individual meditation practice or the deepest connection to your inner being, Heartfulness Orlando welcomes you. Event info.